Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by Piper Sandler

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $413.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

