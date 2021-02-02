Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Q2 worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,022 shares of company stock worth $27,231,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

