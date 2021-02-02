Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.66. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,428 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

