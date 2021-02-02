QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.12

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.12 and traded as high as $65.05. QAD shares last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 37,261 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 399.02 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

