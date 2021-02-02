QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,704. The company has a market cap of $635.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in QCR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

