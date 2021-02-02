Qitmeer (PMEER) Reaches One Day Volume of $260,816.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $260,816.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 147,777,970 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

