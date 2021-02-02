Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 8,249 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30.

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 416,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $3,130,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quanterix by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.