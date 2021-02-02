Quark 24-Hour Volume Hits $395.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Quark has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $395.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

