Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $233.83. Approximately 754,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,055,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.38.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quidel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Quidel by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

