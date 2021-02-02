Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Shares Up 1.6%

Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06). 3,360,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,929,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.05 ($2.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quilter plc (QLT.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 186 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.28.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

