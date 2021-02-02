Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow Purchases 1,852 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow purchased 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $923,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

