Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $33,750.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 187,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,290. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

