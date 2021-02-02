Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Update

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

