Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 235,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 223,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $304.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.