Radiant Logistics (RLGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

