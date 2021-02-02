Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RMD traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $207.30. 15,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

