Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $516.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.34 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $605.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.