Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.