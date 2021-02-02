RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $19,990.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $19,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,615.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $24,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $507.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

