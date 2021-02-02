Rari Governance Token Trading 89% Higher This Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 89% higher against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token token can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00009608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 9,443,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,946,513 tokens. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

