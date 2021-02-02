Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.46. 321,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 290,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 366.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

