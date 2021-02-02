Raven Protocol Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $12,006.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

