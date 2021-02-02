Ravencoin Trading 48.8% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $196.06 million and $46.24 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,048,540,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.