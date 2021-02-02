Raymond James Analysts Give Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) a C$20.00 Price Target

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a C$20.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities cut Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$1.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.70. 1,295,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,286. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.17. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

