Raymond James Analysts Give Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) a C$2.40 Price Target

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) received a C$2.40 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ROXG traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 369,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. Roxgold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

