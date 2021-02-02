Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Paul D. Allison Sells 7,000 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RJF traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $105.03. 29,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,867. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

