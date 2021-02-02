Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

