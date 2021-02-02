Raymond James Raises Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.00

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.72.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

CR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.82. 591,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,448. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$124.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders bought 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.