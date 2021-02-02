RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Up 15.8%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) rose 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 271,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 120,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

