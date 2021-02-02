Realio Network One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

