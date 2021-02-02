Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $417.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Realty Income reported sales of $397.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

