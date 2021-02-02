Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 5.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.10. 240,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 282,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

