Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 17,190 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rebecca B. Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,518,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,573. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

