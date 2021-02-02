Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

2/1/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,835.00.

1/29/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,320.00.

1/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,400.00.

12/14/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CMG opened at $1,509.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,516.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,414.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.65.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc alerts:

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.