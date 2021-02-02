Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

1/19/2021 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00.

1/8/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. 62,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

