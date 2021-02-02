Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/26/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $142.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Insiders sold 232,022 shares of company stock worth $27,231,837 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

