Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EPOKY) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/27/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 47,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

