Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $202,914.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

