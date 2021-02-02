Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- 01coin (ZOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile
Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix
Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.