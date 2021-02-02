Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

