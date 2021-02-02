Redd (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,035.54 or 0.99838003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.