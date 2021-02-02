Reef (REEF) Price Up 26% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Reef has a market capitalization of $84.43 million and $124.74 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

