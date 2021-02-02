reflect.finance Hits One Day Volume of $456,873.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $456,873.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,479,209 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

