Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

