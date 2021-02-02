Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MARK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Remark alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Remark by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,037. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.