Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Sets New 12-Month High at $950.00

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 67063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 540.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £652.59 million and a P/E ratio of -37.44.

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.