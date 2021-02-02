renBTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.33 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $588.46 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $36,683.19 or 0.99903564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,042 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

