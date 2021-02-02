Render Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.18 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Render Token has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $19,642.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

