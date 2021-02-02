renDOGE Price Reaches $0.0328 on Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $101,023.34 and $123,552.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00144039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00252420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038164 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

