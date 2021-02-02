Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.90. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 33,548 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.42.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

